FC Internazionale Milano renews its partnership with Santa Margherita – Sport Marketing News

The successful collaboration between FC Internazionale Milano and Santa Margherita continues, which will be the Nerazzurri’s Official Wine Supplier until the 2024/25 season.

The partnership between the two brands celebrates the union between two realities united by an innovative vision, and brings the Italian tradition and international prestige of the two companies to the fore.

In place since 2021, after an initial collaboration in 2019 on the occasion of the victory of the 19th Scudetto, the union between the two entities immediately proved successful: Santa Margherita was in fact the protagonist of all the celebratory toasts that accompanied the five trophies won by Inter in recent seasons.

The collaboration between the two brands also resulted in the creation of an iconic capsule collection, which brought bottles of Nerazzurri wine into the homes of all fans and wine lovers.

The inimitable Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut signed Santa Margherita has been dressed

with three exclusive labels with Nerazzurri motifs.

Thanks to the renewal of the partnership, the leading brand of made-in-Italy oenology will continue to be the protagonist also at the stadium, both on the LEDs on the sidelines and in the hospitality rooms, where the Santa Margherita bottles will accompany the entire food offer and will also be present in an exclusive dedicated corner.

