FC Metz makes allegations against the Frankfurt police

After the fatal blows at a youth football tournament in Frankfurt at the end of May, the French football club involved, FC Metz, made allegations to the Frankfurt police. This emerges from two letters to the police chief that the FAZ was able to see. At the international youth tournament, a 16-year-old FC Metz player is said to have hit a 15-year-old from the opposing team JFC Berlin so hard on the head that he later died as a result. The suspect is currently in custody.

One of the letters is dated June 23 and comes from the French lawyer Xavier Iochum, who represents FC Metz. The police confirmed the receipt of this letter to the FAZ. The suspect himself is represented by the Frankfurt lawyer Seyed Shahram Iranbomy. In the letter, Iochum claims that investigators told the French team on the day of the incident that their statements were not necessary and that they had already spoken to the Berlin players. He therefore makes a supervisory complaint and criminal complaint. There was no interpreter and he was “regrettable” that the officials prevented the statements of the French witnesses from being taken immediately.

No formal interrogations that day

The Frankfurt police reject these allegations: on the day of the brawl, the French players were questioned “by a French-speaking police officer” about the course of the incident. “The players were visibly under the impression of what they had experienced, so that a French-speaking emergency chaplain was called in at the request of the police.”

Anna-Sophia Lang Published/Updated: Recommendations: 17 Anna-Sophia Lang, Frankfurt Published/Updated: Recommendations: 9 Anna-Sophia Lang Published/Updated: Recommendations: 42

The officials had collected the personal details of the players, some of whom were underage, “for reasons of welfare” they were allowed to go. “Formal interrogations were not carried out that day, but initially postponed.”

At the beginning of June, the police questioned nine witnesses from France in Frankfurt, interpreters and legal representatives of minors were present. A written statement from France is also part of the investigation file. “All necessary measures to ensure evidence-based criminal proceedings” have been taken. More detailed information cannot be given because of the ongoing proceedings.

The second letter dates back to May 31st. The club also claims that officials did not properly question the French players on the day of the incident. The suspect was interrogated after 10 p.m. without the presence of an adult and was “displayed in front of all spectators” in front of the cabin shirtless. In a situation that was not described in detail, a police officer said to his colleague: “We’ll take the Arab, all blacks and the others stay here.” The police initially did not comment on these allegations when asked on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

