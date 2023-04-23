FC Schalke 04: Crazy Terodde rumor – hardly anyone saw that coming

Simon Terodde is leaving FC Schalke 04 in the summer – this news has been certain for a few days. After two years in the royal blue jersey, the second division record scorer will not be able to continue (all information here). So far, however, it remains unclear where he will go.

Despite his 35 years, Terodde is not yet thinking about retiring. Which jersey will the FC Schalke 04 striker wear next season? There are now several crazy rumors about this.

FC Schalke 04: Terodde in the third division?

If one thing has come true in recent years, it’s that Simon Terodde somehow only works in the second division. He fired numerous clubs for promotion to the Bundesliga. But from then on there was almost always sand in the gears.

It therefore seems likely that the striker is looking to that league for a new contract. However, it also seems to be an issue one level below. Because he will leave FC Schalke 04 free of charge, many a club is apparently dreaming of a big name.

Third division climber has big dreams

As the “Reviersport” reports, Preußen Münster is said to have kept an eye on Terodde. The Prussians made it clear on Saturday (April 22) that they were promoted to the third division. Münster is playing professional football again for the first time in three years.

However, the SCP has great ambitions and wants to re-establish itself in the long term. A goalscorer like Simon Terodde could of course help here. According to “Reviersport”, sports director Peter Niemeyer has already sought contact with the striker’s environment.

It remains to be seen how likely the change really is. On the one hand, Terodde would have to forego a large part of his salary. On the other hand, reject many offers from the second division. Because clubs like Fortuna Düsseldorf are said to have put out their feelers.

FC Schalke 04: Is Essen also a candidate?

The second third division candidate is also spicy. Because allegedly Rot-Weiss Essen could also imagine a Terodde in their own squad. In any case, a move from Gelsenkirchen to Essen should not go unnoticed.

But it will probably be some time before Terodde’s future is known. First of all, the striker wants to concentrate on staying up with FC Schalke 04.