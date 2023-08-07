FC Schalke 04 in the 2nd division: Full of hope for promotion to the Bundesliga

Mission accomplished again: Simon Terodde scored against Kaiserslautern in Schalke’s ninth second division game in a row. Image: dpa

Promotion back to the Bundesliga is Schalke’s big goal. Your own history should repeat itself. Economically, the club believes that it is on a solid path with the notoriously nervous environment.

Thomas Reis was clearly relieved. Somehow his team finally fought their way through. In the end, FC Schalke 04 beat 1. FC Kaiserslautern 3-0, a hard-fought but mostly unsightly win on Saturday night. A success that let Schalke breathe a sigh of relief.

It was the first win of the season in the second game of this still very young season in the second division – with it the club got the first three points in the fight for direct promotion. The big goal that hovers over everything. Simon Terodde (13th minute), Kenan Karaman (70th) and Bryan Lasme (90th) scored for the Royal Blues. “We didn’t do everything right. We know ourselves that we didn’t make good use of the majority,” said coach Reis.

