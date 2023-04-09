Home Sports FC Schalke 04 lost 2-0 at TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga
SInstead of an Easter walk, more than 10,000 ardent supporters of FC Schalke 04 chose a kind of Easter pilgrimage to Sinsheim this time. Expecting her royal blue team to gift her appropriately in return. After all, the trend-setting game of the Bundesliga bottom after the Stuttgart Sunday victory in Bochum at the fifth bottom, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, was imminent, which recently celebrated two wins in a row after months without a sense of achievement.

So did the Kraichgauer say that all good things come in threes? The players and their finally victorious new coach Pellegrino Matarazzo firmly believed in the worthwhile trifecta on Easter Sunday – in contrast to the Schalke supporters, who lost the illusion that their series of eight unbeaten encounters will never end. So why not start a new series, said the numerous well-and-optimists of the traditional Westphalian club before the duel between two teams with eye contact to the second division. Before the bankruptcy-bad luck-and-glitch game.

After that, the numerous supporters had to come to terms with a defeat, as is almost always the case in Sinsheim, which was caused by an own goal by Kral (22nd minute) and a penalty goal by Bebou in the second attempt (70th) in the 0:2. The Hoffenheim team, on the other hand, are equipped with new self-confidence and, as currently fourteenth in the table, already have a respectable lead of six points over the first relegation zone. Another first class year is becoming more and more likely.

It looks pitch black for Schalke

The game started with a bang when Bülter, Schalke’s best goalscorer to date (seven goals), steered the ball onto the crossbar (1st). That was not to be the only aluminum goal in this very eventful argument, as later Yoshida’s header hit the post (24′). Despite the two moments of shock, the North Badeners showed their playful superiority in a number of scenes and sequences worth seeing.

