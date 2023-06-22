FC Schalke 04: Not Churlinov! S04 is thinking of a return campaign

Is a familiar face returning to Gelsenkirchen? The name Darko Churlinov has been haunting the city for weeks. FC Schalke 04 would be only too happy to welcome its promotion hero back. But that’s not all.

Apparently, those responsible for the miners are dealing with another ex-star. Last season he showed what he was made of. Nevertheless, FC Schalke 04 would take a risk that has not always paid off in the past.

FC Schalke 04: Interest in second division goalscorer

When S04 were relegated two years ago, he experienced the club’s crash first hand. Steven Skrzybski was previously under contract with the Royal Blues between 2018 and 2021. However, in his last season he could not really help to prevent relegation because he was injured for a long time.

++ Reunion with the old coach? S04 would like to sign an ex-rice protégé ++

After that he drew a line under his time in Gelsenkirchen and moved to Kiel. According to “Kicker”, a return campaign definitely plays a role in the mind of the new sports director Andre Hechelmann.

Skrzybski shines

Skrzybski was the absolute goal guarantor in Kiel last season. He contributed 15 goals and seven assists. A quality that FC Schalke 04 would welcome in the fight for promotion.

Hechelmann said to the “kicker” about return campaigns: “I would never rule them out. I think that if you feel the player suits what you’re trying to do, you have to think about it.”

FC Schalke 04 has been warned

However, he also says: “But it’s also clear: just because it worked once, it doesn’t mean that you have to try to go the same way again.” And the miners can speak from their own experience.

More news for you:

One remembers, for example, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who came in 2021 to prevent relegation in the second half of the season. However, he was unable to play for a long time due to an injury. Danny Latza, for example, is also not without controversy because he also has to deal with many injuries and was not always the reinforcement he had hoped for.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

