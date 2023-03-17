There are only ten games left in the Bundesliga before the season ends. Ten games for FC Schalke 04 to stay up. In order to achieve this goal, head coach Thomas Reis needs every professional to be in the best possible state of fitness.

However, the list of injuries at FC Schalke 04 has been getting longer and longer in recent weeks. At Thomas Ouwejan, however, a return is finally in sight. Reis now faces a luxury problem.

FC Schalke 04: Ouwejan before squad return

He is already training again with the FC Schalke 04 team and should be back on the pitch soon: Thomas Ouwejan. The 26-year-old was able to train with the team for the first time on Monday (March 13) after suffering an adductor injury. So he could soon be back in the squad. However, the game against FC Augsburg next weekend would still be too early for the Dutchman.

Should Ouwejan return, an important question arises for Thomas Reis: will he become a regular again? The defender had been out for a few months with a medial ligament injury before returning in early February and injuring himself again.

Henning Matriciani, among others, represented him during this period. The 23-year-old has done his job so well so far that he has been showered with praise from all sides. After the district derby against BVB (2:2), Matriciani was even voted the true derby hero by the fans because he secured the point for S04 with a sensational save in the final minutes.

How does rice decide?

It should therefore be exciting at FC Schalke 04 who will play at left-back if Ouwejan makes a comeback. Matriciani, who is getting better and better, or Ouwejan, who is one of the best players in the Royal Blues squad despite the many injuries.

Thomas Ouwejan is getting closer and closer to his comeback. Photo: IMAGO / RHR-Photo

Then there is Jere Uronen, who has also been able to do ball exercises again after suffering from muscular problems in the adductor area. It is unclear when the new signing will be back on the pitch in a competitive game. Then Reis would have several players again that he could use in the position.

More news for you:

There is also good news for Sebastian Polter, who was able to do a few circuits after tearing his cruciate ligament. For the center forward, this is also a first step towards a comeback, because he was still dependent on a special track until the very end.