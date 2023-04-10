Home Sports FC Schalke 04: Unusual! Crisis session in the Schalke bus after Hoffenheim’s bankruptcy | Sports
Sports

FC Schalke 04: Unusual! Crisis session in the Schalke bus after Hoffenheim’s bankruptcy | Sports

by admin
FC Schalke 04: Unusual! Crisis session in the Schalke bus after Hoffenheim’s bankruptcy | Sports

This itinerary change was more passionate than the game: bus ride becomes crisis meeting!

After losing 2-0 away in the basement duel against Hoffenheim, Schalke are bottom of the table again in the Bundesliga. Particularly bitter: Royal Blue played like a relegated team in front of almost 15,000 fans who had traveled with them.

violent scene Schalke star crashes corner flag broken

That also shocked sports director Peter Knäbel (56)! He therefore decided not to cover the almost four-hour drive home from Hoffenheim to Gelsenkirchen (360 kilometers) in a private car, but instead to take the bus with the team!

Unusual crisis session

Topic during the many hours in the bus for sure: The underground appearance in Sinsheim and the upcoming Not-versus-Misery summit on Friday against the 17th table. Hertha (8.30 p.m.).

Perplexed Schalke: Cedric Brunner (l.), Maya Yoshida (middle) and Simon Terodde

Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa

Coach Thomas Reis (49) had already criticized immediately after the bankruptcy against TSG: “Our first half shocked me. Even over 90 minutes it wasn’t the performance that was enough to stay up in the league.”

Will Schalke get the curve? Rescue is still possible. The gap to relegation place 16 is two points. The table-15. VfL Bochum is five points away on the first non-relegation zone.

See also  Affair expands: FC Barcelona and the payments to the referee official

You may also like

Will One Of Golf’s Big 3 Win The...

Tsitsipas, Grifone’s heart: “I’ve been a Genoa fan...

Football: Ancelotti, we resort too often to Var,...

Ancelotti: ‘I have a contract until 2024, I...

The pace is endless-Zhejiang FC starts the 2023...

Tottenham-Brighton dispute, because De Zerbi and Stellini had...

Tennis Atp Montecarlo, where to see it on...

NASCAR Cup Series: Full 2023 schedule, dates, race...

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race Highlights...

Opening match of China Rock Climbing League finished_Zhejiang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy