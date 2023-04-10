This itinerary change was more passionate than the game: bus ride becomes crisis meeting!

After losing 2-0 away in the basement duel against Hoffenheim, Schalke are bottom of the table again in the Bundesliga. Particularly bitter: Royal Blue played like a relegated team in front of almost 15,000 fans who had traveled with them.

That also shocked sports director Peter Knäbel (56)! He therefore decided not to cover the almost four-hour drive home from Hoffenheim to Gelsenkirchen (360 kilometers) in a private car, but instead to take the bus with the team!

Unusual crisis session

Topic during the many hours in the bus for sure: The underground appearance in Sinsheim and the upcoming Not-versus-Misery summit on Friday against the 17th table. Hertha (8.30 p.m.).

Perplexed Schalke: Cedric Brunner (l.), Maya Yoshida (middle) and Simon Terodde Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa

Coach Thomas Reis (49) had already criticized immediately after the bankruptcy against TSG: “Our first half shocked me. Even over 90 minutes it wasn’t the performance that was enough to stay up in the league.”

Will Schalke get the curve? Rescue is still possible. The gap to relegation place 16 is two points. The table-15. VfL Bochum is five points away on the first non-relegation zone.