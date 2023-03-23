FC Schalke 04 has had a mega arena since August 2001. 62,271 spectators now fit into the Veltins Arena. Not only football matches are played here. Concerts, opera performances and the regular biathlon competition also take place there, since the grass field can be pushed out.

The Veltins Arena is known throughout Europe and many fans like to travel to Gelsenkirchen to see their team play against FC Schalke 04 there. The fans are all the more surprised now that the Royal Blues’ venue is suddenly no longer called the Veltins Arena.

FC Schalke 04: Arena has a new name

In addition to nine other stadiums in Germany, the FC Schalke 04 arena is also one of the venues for the 2024 European Championship in Germany. The stadiums will be renamed for this. One month before the start of the tournament, Uefa will take care of removing the namesake of the sponsors from the stadium facade. This also applies to the Veltins Arena.

Because then the letters from Veltins, which has acquired the naming rights of the Veltins Arena since 2005, will not be visible during this time. The Knappen Stadium will be called that by 2027. Just not for the EM 2024 in Germany.

Because then it will be called “Arena AufSchalke” again, as it was from 2001 to 2005. As reported by “Kicker”, the naming process took a full twelve months. One of Uefa’s first suggestions was to use the traditional stadium names. In the end there were ten different stadium names without a uniform system.

Veltins Arena has a different name now

In addition to the FC Schalke 04 stadium, the other arenas were also renamed. These are the stadium names for the EM 2024:

Berlin: Olympic Stadium Berlin

Cologne: Cologne Stadium

Dortmund: BVB Stadium Dortmund

Düsseldorf: Düsseldorf Arena

Frankfurt: Frankfurt Arena

Gelsenkirchen: Arena AufSchalke

Hamburg: Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Leipzig: Leipzig Stadium

Munich: Munich Soccer Arena

Stuttgart: Stuttgart Arena

Only the two stadiums in Berlin (Olympic Stadium) and in Hamburg (Volkspark Stadium) will keep their names. The other arenas consisted of the city name and the addition arena or stadium. In Dortmund and Gelsenkirchen, on the other hand, club names have been used.

More news for you:

According to the report, this is because both stadiums benefit from the names and awareness of the football clubs. During an official Uefa tournament, the sponsors who have secured rights to the club’s stadium name are not allowed to use them.