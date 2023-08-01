FC Sochaux-Montbéliard to file for bankruptcy following an unfavorable opinion from the CNOSF on its maintenance in Ligue 2

The oldest French football club is about to disappear. In any case, this is what suggests the unfavorable opinion issued on Tuesday August 1 by the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), which does not authorize FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (FCSM) to return to Ligue 2. , according to AFP and The team.

Administratively relegated to National (the third division) due to a deficit deemed too large by the National Management Control Department (DNCG) since June 28, the Sochaliens had seized the CNOSF to assess a new scenario in which Romain Peugeot bought the club to the Chinese group Nenking, owner since 2019. The great-grandson of the founder of FCSM had already come forward, in 2016, to acquire shares in the club.

Monday afternoon, after the conciliation hearing before the CNOSF, the Peugeot clan was nevertheless confident. But the body was ultimately not convinced by the new financial package presented. Romain Peugeot had managed to raise 9.5 million euros from various investors, the DNCG initially requiring a guaranteed contribution of 12 million euros.

Annecy should be drafted

The resale of the club to Romain Peugeot being conditional on maintaining it in Ligue 2, the club will remain the property of Nenking. But the Chinese group, shaken by the real estate crisis in its country, has previously announced its intention to file for bankruptcy in the event of the club’s relegation. As a result, FC Sochaux-Montbéliard should be forced to return to National 3 (the 5th French division), in the depths of the amateur world.

A pioneering club in French professional football (founded in 1928), FC Sochaux is coming out of a frustrating 2022-2023 exercise in Ligue 2. In the race to find the elite until March, Olivier Guégan’s men have collapsed at the end of the season (eight defeats in a row) and finished in 9ᵉ place in the championship, far from the ambitions displayed at the start of the season.

The Doubs club will therefore not experience the same outcome as the Girondins de Bordeaux, who, in a bad financial situation in 2022, had been saved and maintained in extremis in L2.

The failure of Sochaux’s rescue attempt should do Annecy’s business, which, sportingly relegated to National at the end of the last season, should be drafted into Ligue 2 in the coming days. Four days before the resumption of the championship.

