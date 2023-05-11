FC St. Pauli thinks of Gießelmann & Ezeh! Who will succeed Leart Paqarada? | Sports

Whether young or old – the main thing is good. That’s the motto at FC St. Pauli when it comes to new purchases.

Sports director Andreas Bornemann (51) has the biggest construction site in the left-back position. Leart Paqarada (28) lets his contract expire and moves to Cologne in the Bundesliga.

Who will be Paqarada successor?

The captain (sharing post with Jackson Irvinne) leaves St. Pauli a big hole. Some want the job. BILD found out who really are the hottest candidates as successors. Her offensive playstyle is similar to Paqarada’s. Standards are also one of their specialties.

St. Pauli thinks of Gießelmann & Ezeh

► Nico Gießelmann (31) is currently putting together his buffers for Union Berlin in the 1st division. His contract is expiring and he can leave the capital free of charge. A big plus, because its market value is two million euros.

The veteran would bring the experience of 120 appearances in the 1st league, 158 games in the 2nd league and 13 international games. The native Hanoverian proved his offensive qualities with 31 stalls. In terms of type, he is considered a team player and fits well into the team.

► Brooklyn Ezeh (21), with his dynamic runs, ensures that third division Wiesbaden (with ex-Pauli coach Markus Kauczinski) is fighting for promotion to the second division.

Born in Hamburg, he still has a contract until 2024. A change would not fail because of this. He played for the HSV youth team for eleven years. His career picked up speed elsewhere. As a top performer, he shone e.g. in the 4th division (Schalke U23) and 3rd division (Wiesbaden). There Ezeh comes this series to 31 games with two goals and six assists.

Problem for Bornemann: The next step into the 2nd division is not only believed to be possible at Millerntor …