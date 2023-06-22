Fc Vittoria ASD Calcio confirms D’Agosta, symbol player

The market continues FC Vittoria ASD Calcio who, after the DS and the coach’s announcements, is also looking carefully at the reconfirmation of some players who have represented the club with a great sense of responsibility and professionalism. Among these the attacker Fabio D’Agostaconsidered a symbol player for seriousness and attachment to the colors of the company.

“I am particularly happy – says Fabio D’Agosta – that the club has placed so much trust in me, reconfirming my presence in the squad. For me, wearing this shirt is a pride as a player and as a player from Vittoria. Even more so with this club that had the will and the strength to revive football in the city and the passion for our colours. As always, I will give my best and will immediately make myself available to the coach. Once again this year there are the premises to have an excellent championship and also for next season I want to show that I still have a lot to give to this sport and to my city. Vittoria deserves other more important stages and it is the commitment of each of us to bring back the football that matters in this city extraordinarily full of football passion. The only promise I want to make to the fans is that I will sweat the shirt every Sunday and I will never miss my contribution in the locker room”.

Previous articleCar-motorcycle collision on Vittoria-Scoglitti, serious 15-year-old young man

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

