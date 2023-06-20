FC Vittoria ASD, Danilo Rufini is the new coach

Danilo Rufini will coach the first team of FC Vittoria ASD. The agreement was signed by sporting director Marco Cammarata and the Company’s Board of Directors. With Rufini’s signing, the acquisition campaign of the red and white club starts.

“I am sure – says the president Toti Miccoli – that I have brought one of the best coaches in the category around to Vittoria. The past as a footballer before and as a coach after contributed a lot to the choice of him. My best wishes go to Rufini for the season he will have to face full of commitments on several fronts. I think he is up to the task entrusted to him – concludes Miccoli”.

“A decision – say the members of the Board of Directors – taken with a great sense of responsibility, aware of Danilo Rufini’s human and technical values. Furthermore, the gradual introduction of some young people from our nursery will certainly provide valid evaluation elements, in view of the next sporting year. The choice made is therefore attributable to that continuity of programs which in terms of corporate policy distinguishes the work of FC Vittoria ASD”.

“I had no hesitation – says Rufini – in accepting the company’s proposal. I wasn’t able to say No due to the strong bond that unites me to this land and to the red and white colors that I already wore in 2002. I immediately liked the program which is not exclusively restricted to just one year, but is an extended program in the years. You can really play football in Vittoria and I’m honored to be able to start a job that I hope will bring great satisfaction. I believe it”.

Danilo Rufini played as a footballer:

– from 1989 to 1992 in Cosenza in B, with a parenthesis in 1990 in C/2 on loan to KROTON

– 1993/94 Vigor Lamezia C/2

– 1994/95 Gela D

– 1995/96 Gela D

– From 96/97 to 1998/99 Gela C/2

– From 1999/00 to 2001/02 Vibonese D

– 2002/03 Vittoria D

– 2003/04 Juvestabia D

– 2004/05 Juvestabia C/2

– 2005/06 Syracuse D

– 2006/07 S. Antonio Abate D

– 2007/08 Fasano D

– 2008/09 Fasano D

– 2009/10 Bisceglie D

– 2010/11 Cerignola then Trani D

– 2011-12 San Severo

As a coach:

– 2012 San Severo with victory in the promotion championship and the Italian Cup

– 2013 San Severo with victory in the championship of Excellence

– 2014 San severo D

– 2015 Apricena

– 2016 San Salvo Excellence in the playoffs and victory in the Italian Cup

– 2017 Milazzo Excellence, Cup and Play off finalist

– 2018 Brindisi Promotion of Championship and Super Cup victory

– 2019 Brindisi Excellence Exonerated from First in the standings at the 5th of the Championship

– 2020 Manfredonia Excellence, second place Play off

– 2021 Bisceglie D

– 2022 San Severo Excellence

