In the flawed classic, the team of FCB coach Heiko Vogel disappointed in every respect. The FCZ shows a lot of will and at least confirms that even without the injured top scorer Tosin, they will not be deterred from the path they have taken.

A wonderful goal: Cheick Conde turns away after his first goal for FCZ, Basel’s Riccardo Calafiori (l.) is left behind. Michael Buholzer / Keystone

After the game, Basel goalie Marwin Hitz stood in front of the TV camera like a neutral observer. He spoke calmly, calmly and clearly. “We were sloppy, slow and played uncleanly,” said the 35-year-old, his team-mates could never have “moved forward” and never “dangered” in front of the “opponent’s goal”. There was no clearer way to comment on what FC Basel had delivered against FCZ in Zurich’s Letzigrund in front of 19,500 spectators.