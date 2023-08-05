Home » FC Zurich loses goal guarantee again
Sports

by admin
After the last crash season, the people of Zurich long for stability. How great the influence of the player agent Milos Malenovic is as a club advisor is shown by whether he can install someone from his racing team as the club’s sports director.

Smoke and pathos in Geneva: FCZ player Ifeanyi Mathew worships the night sky in front of the fan sector after the 2-0 win.

Salvatore Di Nolfi / Keystone

The FC Zurich bus hums behind the Stade de Genève. The players eat before heading home, and the mood is calm. The extra train for FCZ fans is waiting outside the stadium area. Apart from a firecracker, not much can be heard compared to what, according to eyewitnesses, is said to have happened here at the end of April. One Geneva resident recalled that they fled to safety from the rowdy FCZ supporters inside the stadium. 0: 4 back then, from Zurich optics. And riot at that.

