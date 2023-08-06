Home » FCB is looking for a kick: Coach Schultz is at a loss
GC takes advantage of FC Basel’s fatigue and defends the early lead with a solid performance. FCB coach Timo Schultz is “very disappointed” with his team.

Thoughtful: FCB coach Timo Schultz in the 3-1 draw against Grasshoppers.

Patrick B. Kraemer / Keystone

It’s a bitter afternoon for FC Basel. And the trainer Timo Schultz does not make a murder pit out of his heart after the game when he speaks of a “serious disappointment” what his players in the Letzigrund offered. Schultz names the “basics” that were missing, i.e. “the basic aggressiveness and the body tension with which you go onto the pitch”.

