FCSG fans on the 1:2 defeat against Lugano – the poll

15
“You play too stupid to win”: That’s what FCSG fans say about the big Espen crisis
FC St.Gallen can no longer win. How do the Espen fans react to the eighth championship game in a row without three points? Where do you see the trigger for the crisis? And what has to change now? We asked around after the 2-1 home defeat against Lugano.
Roger Stahl (52), St.Gallen: “Should we be GC fans now?”
“I’ve been a fan of FC St.Gallen since I was a child and I take the whole thing calmly. As long as Winterthur loses, everything is fine – only the barrage, I really don’t need it.
See also Submarines, diplomatic crisis breaks out: France recalls ambassadors in the USA and Australia