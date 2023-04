FCSG President Matthias Hüppi: “It’s the dumbest of all stories that it coincides like this” The men and women of FC St.Gallen will play decisive games against Servette on the same day. Is there a solution?

The wires are running hot: St.Gallen President Matthias Hüppi during a men’s training session. Image: Claudio Thoma/Freshfocus

It’s a darn constellation. The women of FC St.Gallen are contesting their first cup final on the same day and almost at the same time as the men in their league game.