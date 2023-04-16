Fear for Ciro Immobile: his car against a tram

“Distortion trauma of the spine and compound fracture of the right eleventh rib”: this is the diagnosis for Ciro Immobile, after the car accident which involved him this morning in Rome. The conditions of the centre-forward, we read on the Lazio website, are currently good. “The footballer,” the statement continues, “remains under observation at the emergency medicine department directed by Professor Francesco Franceschi of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital in Rome”.

The accident involved eight people in addition to Immobileincluding also some tram passengers, who were taken to Gemelli for checks. All suffered excoriationsWhile the tram driver arrived in code red. Then he was discharged with a 7-day prognosis. With Immobile also the eldest daughter while the youngest was transported to the Child Jesus.

The Jeep of the biancoceleste bomberon which they traveled also his two daughters, collided with the tram line 19 while crossing Matteotti bridge, between Prati and Flaminio, around 8:30. The tram went off the rails, the car was destroyed.

The player’s car destroyed

The footballer, “a little sore in his arm”, speaking to the police, explained that the tram would have run on a red light. “There will be the time to understand the dynamics of the accident – said the Councilor for Mobility of Rome Capital Eugenio Patanè -: the testimonies were acquired by the Municipal Police, in particular of a witness who was stopped at red and who saw the dynamics. The impact was very strong: the car hit the tram which veered off the tracks,” added Patané.

“The tram weighs 18 tons – recalls the commissioner – and at that point the trolley left the track and went over the relief. The trolley at that point weighs six tons. At this moment, however, I don’t feel like giving responsibility to one or the other, it must be ascertained by the Municipal Policeperhaps with any videos”. The collision, Patanè reports again, occurred between “the right front part of the SUV and the left front part of the tram”.