Fear for Donnarumma, tied up and robbed at home in Paris – Football

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend Alessia were robbed last night in the house where they live in Paris. This was confirmed by a source close to the couple, confirming the information from the Actu17 site.

Donnarumma and his partner, taken to hospital after the attack, were tied up by “several people” in their apartment in the eighth district of the French capital, this source said.

The Brigade for the Repression of Banditry (BRB) of the Parisian judicial police has already opened an investigation into this matter.

According to sources familiar with the dossier, the couple were allegedly tied up at “weapon” threat and Donnarumma was “slightly injured” during the robbery. After the coup in the center of Paris, the criminals then fled. According to Actu17, the alert was raised by the staff of a nearby hotel where the couple took refuge after managing to free themselves. The loot is currently estimated at around 500,000 euros in “watches, jewels, luxury bags”, says a police source while other sources specify that the amount of damages is still “under evaluation”. Donnarumma should leave tomorrow for Japan together with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Today, he had to play a preparation friendly against Le Havre. Several players or former PSG players have already been victims of robberies in recent years, generally in their absence, in particular, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Angel Di Maria, Dani Alves, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sergio Rico or Mauro Icardi.

4 robbers who hit Donnarumma’s house



Four criminals broke into the home of the Italian goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain Gianluigi Donnarumma last night, according to the first elements of the investigation revealed by French police sources. The events took place around three in the morning in his residence on avenue Montaigne, one of the chicest avenues in Paris, between the Seine and the Champs-Elysées. According to police sources, the couple was subjected to violence, tied up and threatened with “white weapons”. Other sources are more cautious. The weapon “is yet to be determined”. Donnarumma, 24, was “slightly injured”, while his partner was unharmed. After the robbery, the two managed to free themselves and found refuge in a nearby luxury hotel, which alerted the police. Late that night, they were taken in shock to the hospital. The heist, the loot of which is currently valued at half a million euros between watches, jewels and luxury bags, adds to a long list of robberies in which PSG players or former players have been victims. Robberies, observes the French press, which however were generally perpetrated when the players were at the stadium, not at home like Donnarumma. 2021 was a black year with four players robbed at home: Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Sergio Rico. At the time, the Parisian team decided to temporarily enhance security at the sports residences, with agents deployed in front of the door 24 hours a day.

Donnarumma and companion taken to the American hospital in Neuilly



After last night’s violent robbery in their apartment on Avenue Montaigne, in the heart of Paris, Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner Alessia Elefante were taken to the American hospital in Neuilly-Sur-Seine, just outside Paris. This is what radio Rtl reveals on its website. According to sources cited by the broadcaster, the first private radio station in France, Donnarumma may sustain “some minor injuries”, her partner is unharmed but in shock. The perpetrators of the robbery are still on the run, wanted by the police. Founded in 1906, the American Hospital of Paris – in the ultra-chic suburb of Neuily-sur-Seine, at the gates of the capital – has welcomed stars and personalities from the world of politics, entertainment and culture over the years, including Jacques Chirac and Johnny Hallyday

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

