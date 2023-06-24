Fear for Jannik Sinner: he gets hurt 10 days before Wimbledon, retires against Bublik in Halle

Another injury for Jannik Sinnerwhich is especially scary because it comes to 10 days from the beginning of Wimbledon. The world number 9 from South Tyrol retired after losing the first set against Kazako Bublik in the quarterfinals of the tournament Halle. The hope is that the 21-year-old stopped short of exacerbating the problem, evidently musclein the leg left. This is nothing new for Sinner: this year he has already retired a Barcelona due to an injury which then forced him to also miss the ATP of Madrid. The blue hadn’t looked at its best physical condition already in the round of 16 on Swiss grass, but still managed to win the derby with Lorenzo Sonego after almost three hours of battle.

In the quarterfinals against the Kazakh Bublik Sinner had started badly, with many mistakes al service: closed the remnant of the game with 59% of first e two doubles fall. In the first set, after taking the break in theeighth gamehad immediately re-established the parity taking advantage of the only break point available. At 6-5 for Bublik, one step away from the tie-break, Sinner lost his serve again and therefore the first set with the score of 7-5. At that moment however i physical problems were already evident: after a medical time–outthe South Tyrolean tried to restart but raised the white flag below 2-0 in the second set.

A necessary move to avoid a worsening of the injury. Sinner seems to have been hurt during a long slide which may have resulted in a contracture, he writes The Sports Gazette. If so, it may not be a serious problem, but more will be known in the coming days.

