Home Sports Fear for life, sport goes aside. Tour winner ends season due to wife’s serious condition
Sports

Fear for life, sport goes aside. Tour winner ends season due to wife’s serious condition

by admin
Fear for life, sport goes aside. Tour winner ends season due to wife’s serious condition

The 33-year-old Kubacki suddenly left the World Cup venue in Vikersund on Sunday, although he still had a theoretical chance to win the crystal globe. The Polish team explained his unexpected absence in the race on the mammoth bridge with personal reasons.

“Regarding my sudden return home, I owe you some information,” Kubacki wrote on Instagram today. “My wife had to go to the hospital for cardiac reasons. She’s in a serious condition and the doctors are fighting for her life. She’s in good hands and she’s a strong girl, I know she’ll make it. Of course it means the end of the season for me, but that’s not important now ,” said the holder of nine medals from the Olympic Games and World Championships. He and his wife have two children, daughter Maja was born at the beginning of this year during the Four Bridges Tour.

Due to Kubacky’s absence, Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud already became a certain winner of the SP on Sunday, who sent words of encouragement to his opponent. “Stay strong everyone. Good luck and fingers crossed,” he wrote in the comments.

This season, jumpers still have competitions in Lahti and Planica.

See also  Pedavena, the U16 Colpo grosso shine in the home of Dolo

You may also like

The center of the defense fell apart for...

Conte-Tottenham, uncertain future. The ‘Telegraph’ is sure: ‘It...

Women weakened against Belgium and Czech Republic

Holland: Psv Eindhoven ‘disqualifies’ its fan for 40...

“The Var? There are superior reasons…”- breaking latest...

Japan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face...

Kraft sails to victory in Vikersund

What does the black and white flag mean...

The national football team sent New Zealand to...

Belchatów targets Trevor Clévenot, Yacine Louati and Benjamin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy