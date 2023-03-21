The 33-year-old Kubacki suddenly left the World Cup venue in Vikersund on Sunday, although he still had a theoretical chance to win the crystal globe. The Polish team explained his unexpected absence in the race on the mammoth bridge with personal reasons.

“Regarding my sudden return home, I owe you some information,” Kubacki wrote on Instagram today. “My wife had to go to the hospital for cardiac reasons. She’s in a serious condition and the doctors are fighting for her life. She’s in good hands and she’s a strong girl, I know she’ll make it. Of course it means the end of the season for me, but that’s not important now ,” said the holder of nine medals from the Olympic Games and World Championships. He and his wife have two children, daughter Maja was born at the beginning of this year during the Four Bridges Tour.