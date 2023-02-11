Alberto Zaccheroni hospitalized in the ward of resuscitation of the “Bufalini” hospital in Cesena. As reported by Courier of Romagnawould report a head trauma following one fell at home. “In the late afternoon, the 69-year-old football coach from Cesenatico, who at the helm of Milan won the Scudetto in the 1998-’99 season, fell at his home in via Leonardo Da Vinci, hit violently the head on the ground and for this reason he was immediately transported in a 118 ambulance to the Cesena hospital”. can be read in the online version of the newspaper. Zaccheroni, in reserved prognosiswould still be vigilant – reports the agency breaking latest news – It has not yet been ascertained whether he fell due to a domestic accident or an illness.