Fear of flying, how to overcome it with 10 practical tips (+ 1)

The fear of flying, also called aerophobia or aviophobia, is one of the most widespread phobias in the world, but there are tricks that explain how to overcome it. Many of us have probably experienced it first hand or know someone who suffers from it.

Fear of flying, what to do to overcome it with 10 practical tips (+ 1)

According to a survey conducted by YouGov, to be affected are more than 2 out of 10 Italians. 48% of those who are afraid of flying attribute this phobia to the fear of possible breakdowns or accidents, while 40% to the idea of ​​not having any control over the means of transport. If 58% still manage to fly, for 20% this phobia constitutes a real impediment which leads him to decide not to travel, thus drastically limiting his personal and professional sphere.

Aerophobia what is it?

Fear of flying in psychology is called aerophobia o aviophobia. The term comes from ancient Greek, where “aero” means “air” and “phobia” means, instead, “fear” and therefore refers to a psychological condition characterized by the presence of an intense and irrational fear linked to the experience of flying. Aerophobia is one of the specific phobias, which are characterized by the manifestation of an acute and persistent fear caused by the presence, by waiting or, even simply, by the mental representation of precise objects or situations. In the case of aerophobia, fear and anxiety arise from the flight situation.

“The fear of flying it is more widespread than one might think”, explains Dr. Valeria Fiorenza Perris, Psychotherapist and Clinical Director of the online psychology service and Benefit Society Unobravo, “Often verification due to the lack of ingrained familiarity with the plane compared to other more traditional means of transport. In most cases, this initial wariness disappears or eases with experience and getting used to. However, if this feeling of dread persists and the fear of flying reaches a high level, to the point of causing severe anxiety before or during the flight, we can speak of a phobia. As with other phobias, what triggers the alarm is not the object of fear itself, but the subjective perception of the individual and the way in which he interprets a certain situation”.

Where does the fear of flying come from?

The plane is the safest means of transport in the world. As also confirmed by a study conducted by David Ropeik for Harvard University, the chances of being involved in a plane crash are 1 for every 1.2 million flights, with a probability of dying of 1 in 11 million. Despite these reassuring data, many are still afraid of flying, albeit more or less acutely.

So what causes the fear of flying and who is most affected by it?

“Aerophobia can manifest itself both in those who have never flown and who are therefore fearful of approaching something new and unknown, as well as in those who have already had flight experience. Some people start asoffer of this phobia as a result of negative or traumatic experiences, such as turbulent flights or plane crashes. In other cases, aerophobia can be directly related to other phobias and forms of anxiety. Often, in fact, it occurs in claustrophobic subjects (fear of closed spaces), acrophobic (fear of heights), agoraphobic (fear of open and crowded places from which one is unable to leave) or in those suffering from social phobia. Even the panic attacks tested before a departure can influence the onset of aerophobia”, comments Dr. Valeria Fiorenza Perris.

How to overcome the fear of flying

“Sometimes, aerophobia can occur suddenly, with no apparent direct cause and in people who have not previously shown significant anxiety symptoms. In some cases, such a phobia may develop following a stressful or traumatic event of another nature, such as a death, separation, relocation or new job responsibilities. Thus, the plane becomes the object through which stress and anxiety can find an outlet.

In many cases, behind aerophobia there is a need for control. The subjects most exposed to this phobia are, in fact, those who do not have a good relationship with unforeseen situations and who feel the need to always have everything under control. On an airplane it is necessary to rely completely on the pilots and flight crew and this can generate a strong state of anxiety and discomfort in people who tend to want to control every aspect of their lives. Altitude and the perception of being suspended in air can also contribute to this sense of loss of control.

Symptoms and manifestations of aerophobia

When we are at great heights and on a means of transport that we are not driving, a stimulation of the vestibular, visual and proprioceptive apparatus. The body may struggle to adjust, causing uncomfortable sensations such as dizziness, vomiting and nausea. These symptoms are very common in those suffering from “air sickness” and are also found in acrophobia and motion sickness (“travel sickness”).

Flight-related anxiety and discomfort can manifest itself in different, varying ways from a slight tension to a deep and uncontrollable feeling of anguish, which can lead to real symptomatic manifestations such as, for example, panic attacks during the flight or before travelling. The physical symptoms of aerophobia include: sweating, shortness of breath, increased heart rate and blood pressure, pins and needles, hot flushes, feelings of numbness, muscle tension, anxiety tremors, dizziness, confusion, lightheadedness and gastrointestinal disturbances. The physical manifestations of the fear of flying can be accompanied by psychological symptoms, such as feelings of restlessness, catastrophic fantasies and fear of losing control.

What to do to not get sick on a plane: 10 tips

There are some tricks and precautions that can be taken to mitigate flight-related worries. Here are 10 simple tips to try to overcome fear and face air travel with greater serenity:

1. Get informed

Many of the situations that generate panic in aerophobic subjects are due to misinterpretations of normal flight-related conditions. Documenting and acquiring more knowledge on the operation of aircraft, flight phases and airport security processes can help to better understand the dynamics of travel and exorcise one’s fears.

2. Attend a class

Many airlines, to spread the message that flying is safe, offer specific courses aimed at helping those who suffer from aerophobia learn to manage fear and live the experience of flying with more serenity.

3. Arrive at the airport on time

Being late or running out of time generates anxiety and stress. It is, therefore, advisable to plan the trip in order to be at the airport sufficiently in advance and thus be able to carry out the check-in and security operations without haste and with greater tranquillity.

4. Choose your seat on the plane

Choosing a place where you feel comfortable can help relieve tension. For example, people with vertigo may be better off avoiding window seats and opting for an aisle seat. Consulting the information provided by the airlines regarding seats near emergency exits, the most spacious seats, as well as the position of the engines can be a good solution to select the seat most in line with your needs.

5. Opt for comfortable clothing

A good practice is to wear ∫ avoiding tight or uncomfortable clothes that could cause discomfort in flight.

6. Avoid stimulant drinks

Before and during the flight, it is advisable ∫ as they may increase anxiety. Better, instead, to opt for water or herbal teas.

7. Listen to the safety prompts

It is always advisable to pay attention to the information provided by the flight crew during the safety briefings. Knowing what to expect and how to react in an emergency can help reduce anxiety.

8. Interact with flight crew

Flight attendants are fully available to travelers and are trained to support and reassure passengers. Talking to the crew and expressing your anxieties and insecurities can be a lifesaver for those with a fear of flying.

9. Get distracted

An effective remedy for overcoming fear is try to distract yourself during the flight by keeping busy with other activities. Reading a book, listening to music or having a chat with your seatmates are all great pastimes to keep your mind busy during the flight and relax.

10. Learn relaxation techniques

Relaxation techniques, such as the training autogenous or Jacobson’s progressive relaxation, can help control fear. Many of these techniques are based on diaphragmatic breathing: learn to control your breath it is, in fact, a great way to ease anxiety and stress in everyday life, as well as in flight.

11. Seek support in psychotherapy

Overcoming the fear of flying with the support of psychotherapy is one of the tips to really address the problem deeply and definitely fix it.

“Psychotherapy is certainly a valid ally to reduce the anxiety associated with flying. Specifically, cognitive behavioral therapy is one of the most effective and used approaches to treat aerophobia”, adds Dr. Perris, “This methodology can help the patient to restructure irrational beliefs related to flying, learn anxiety management techniques and face feared situations through gradual exposure to scenarios reminiscent of the experience in an airplane . In fact, when the phobic subject is regularly exposed, within a protected and safe environment, to the stimuli that trigger anxiety and fear in him, over time his brain gets used to it and modifies its response. In addition to the exposure technique, the therapist will implement a number of other procedures aimed at help the patient associate the triggers from which the phobia arises with more pleasant experiences. Usually we start with different imaginative techniques, and then bring the patient to interface with his phobia in real life. Not getting demoralized is essential, as is always keeping in mind that, with the right support, any fear can be faced, even that of flying“.

