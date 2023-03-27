Russian hockey player Ilya Ljubuškin will not take part in the warm-up before Monday’s game, which his Buffalo Sabers team plans to wear in rainbow jerseys in support of the LGBT+ community, due to fear of possible consequences in his native country. The American club informed overseas media about the decision of the 28-year-old defender, who regularly returns to Russia in the summer, where he and his wife have families. Ljubuškin should start in the match with Montreal, the player himself did not comment on the situation.

