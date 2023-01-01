Home Sports Federal presidents, three-term limit: the Constitutional Court will decide
Federal presidents, three-term limit: the Constitutional Court will decide

The Lazio Regional Administrative Court accepted the appeal of a Tuscan councilor of Federtennis against the new 2018 law: presumably it will take a long time

The Law published in the Official Gazette is dated 11 January 2018. Article 2, paragraph 1 reads: “Article 16 of Legislative Decree 23 July 1999, n. 242, and subsequent amendments, paragraph 2 is replaced by the following: “The statutes of national sports federations and associated sports disciplines provide for the procedures for the election of the president and members of the governing bodies, promoting equal opportunities between women and men . The president and the members of the governing bodies remain in office for four years and cannot carry out more than three mandates…”.

Well, the appeal of a Tuscan councilor of Federtennis who was denied re-nomination in 2020 (almost) blew the bank: his appeal (already rejected in April 2021 by the third section of the Sports Guarantee College) was instead accepted by the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, and now the Constitutional Court will have to decide on the limit of the three mandates.

Limit

The limit of three mandates was one of the main strong points of the then Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora and in any case it still holds firm given that waiting for the decisions of the Constitutional Court will have to wait quite a while, there is also talk (at most) of two years. Many historical presidents are in fibrillation who, if the law does not change, after the Paris 2024 Olympics they would be forced to leave their office: Chimenti, Petrucci, Luciano Rossi (in the meantime he became president of the International Clay Pigeon Shooting Federation ), Binaghi, Serafica, Casasco, Aracu and others, as well as obviously Giovanni Malagò, who is in his third term at the helm of Coni. We’ll see.

December 31, 2022

