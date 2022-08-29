Home Sports Federciclismo case: the 106 thousand euros that burn on the table of four prosecutors
by admin
Exhibited in Rome, Milan, Padua and Vicenza. Gimondi: “From Dagnoni only a message”

Luca Gialanella-Davide Romani

Poisons and anomalies, money and sponsors, unclear roads and answers still to be obtained. The Federciclismo of president Cordiano Dagnoni is in the storm for the story of the 106 thousand euros of commissions that had to be paid to an Irish company for its mediation in the search for some sponsorships: after the resignation of vice president Norma Gimondi, the only one to ask for explanations and vote against, here is that the story rises again in tone. The papers at the center of this very opaque operation have already arrived on the table of four public prosecutors: Milan, Rome, Padua and Vicenza. The site sent them directly ciclismoweb.net who first uncovered this deal: details were sent out from time to time.

