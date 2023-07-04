Home » Federer honored at Wimbledon for his career
Roger Federer was honored for his career on Tuesday on Center Court in Wimbledon, his “living room”. The Swiss, who retired last autumn, is still the sole record winner for men with eight titles in Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic could catch up with him with another triumph this year.

On July 6, 2003, Federer won his first of 20 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon. At the All England Club, only Martina Navratilova has won more often with new titles. Most recently, Roger Federer was a player at Wimbledon in 2021.

Reuters/Toby Melville

Now the stage once again belonged to the Swiss alone for a few minutes. After a video with some of his most beautiful moments in Wimbledon, the 41-year-old Swiss took a seat between Duchess Kate and his wife Mirka to a standing ovation from the 15,000 fans in the Royal Box. He then followed the first-round game of the defending champion Jelena Rybakina against Shelby Rogers.

