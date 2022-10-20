The Swiss will participate in UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022. A few days later Nadal will be in South America

Roger Federer will reappear in public. After declining the invitation to Basel on the occasion of the ATP 500 tournament, following the retirement in the Laver Cup, the Swiss will be in Japan for the UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022, an event organized by the brand to which Federer joined in July 2018 The appointment is for Saturday 19 November at the Ariake Coliseum, the arena that hosted the tennis matches during last summer’s Olympics.

THE EVENT — Federer will not be on the pitch in an exhibition match, but will offer coaching lessons and be accompanied in the event by Shingo Kunieda, the 38-year-old Japanese wheelchair player who this year won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, as well as the gold in the Paralympic Olympics in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008. Federer and Kunieda will hold training sessions for selected students from 1st to 4th grade. Having disposed of the strong emotions of retiring from tennis, Roger is ready to return to center stage.

AND RAFA … — The one who continues not to stop is Rafael Nadal, who in the same period will be engaged in performances in South America: on November 23 the Spaniard will be at the Parque Roca in Buenos Aires for the match against Juan Martin del Porto – who retired in February in his home tournament – while Spain will play in Malaga in the Davis Cup against Croatia. Following this, Nadal will move to Chile to challenge Alejando Tabilo. The choice of Rafa has caused discussion, considering that the South American trip will prevent the tennis player from defending the colors of Spain in Davis. See also Innovative design of oriental charm (tell the Chinese story well)

October 20, 2022 (change October 20, 2022 | 16:21)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

