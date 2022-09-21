Home Sports Federer may not participate in the Laver Cup singles dream and Nadal’s doubles jqknews
Original title: Federer may not participate in Laver Cup singles dream and Nadal doubles

CCTV: Swiss king Roger Federer, who announced his retirement last week, is unlikely to compete in singles at the 2022 Laver Cup, according to foreign media reports. “Maybe I can play doubles with Rafa, that’s definitely a dream,” Federer said.

Federer chose the Laver Cup as the last stop for professional players. In the Laver Cup, Federer will reunite with his contemporaries such as Nadal and Djokovic. Djokovic also arrived in London recently. Prepare for battle.

On Thursday, Federer admitted on social media that his struggle with a knee problem forced him to make the difficult choice. Speaking to Swiss broadcaster RTS after arriving in London, Federer said he was “relieved” and “very happy to have the career I’ve had.”

“It’s impossible for me to try to pursue something that’s almost unrealistic anymore,” Federer told reporters. “My progress in recent months has been unsatisfactory, I haven’t gotten rid of knee problems.” “Then I received a not Good scan, no more progress,” Federer told himself of these intractable situations, and it was all over.

Federer admitted that he held back “a tear or two” when he announced his impending retirement last week, but felt “happy to have taken this step.” When asked about his future plans, Federer said: “I don’t know what my future holds, but I don’t want to completely stray from the sport that has given me everything.”

