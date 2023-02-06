Of Flavio Vanetti

Superb performance by the blue who wins the super-G and in the second round, the slalom, takes advantage of the exit of Mikaela Shiffrin who, in the lead, goes out at the penultimate goal

Federico Brignone wins the gold medal in the combined, first round of the World Championships in Meribel in France. Superb performance of the blue who wins the first test the super-G and in the second test, the slalom, she takes advantage of the exit of Mikaela Shiffrin, who, clearly in the lead, comes out at the penultimate goal. Brignone the first Italian woman to win a gold medal at the World Championships in the history of skiing.

Silver medal for Switzerland Holdener and bronze for the Austrian Haaser. The Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel and the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, second and third respectively after the super-G heat, did not compete between the narrow posts, as did Sofia Goggia from Bergamo.

For Italy, a world championship medal in specialties had been missing for 22 years, St. Anton 2001, when Karen Putzer won the bronze. In her prestigious career Brignone also boasts three Olympic medals, one general World Cup (she was the first Italian to win the trophy) and three specialties. For Brignone, she is the second silver medal at the World Championships after the one in giant slalom in 2021.