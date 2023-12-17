Federica Brignone wins the Super-G in Val d’Isère, third Goggia- breaking latest news

by Daniele Sparisci

Only the Norwegian Lie deprives Italy of the joy of the Federica Brignone-Sofia Goggia double. With success number 24 the Aosta Valley woman returns to be the most successful Italian skier

Faith without limits, Sofia limits the damage beyond the influence. The endless duel between the queens of skiing continues in Val d’Isre. With Brignone overtaking Goggia in the ranking of the most successful Italians ever in the World Cup thanks to the triumph in the French super-G

With her third victory of the season, the Aosta Valley athlete reaches 24 in her career, surpassing the Bergamo girl who had caught up with her in the super-G in St. Moritz. Sofi wasn’t at her best due to the after-effects of a seasonal illness, it was already evident in Saturday’s free practice where she finished already on the podium, today she recovered in the final part to grab a third place behind the Norwegian Lie, very precious in any case in the race for second specialty cup, to be added to the freestyle one. She has the red bib in both classifications, but she cannot be happy about this weekend in the French valley which in the past had given her so much joy, as well as cows and calves.

Federica Brignone on the Oreiller-Killy was unplayable for everyone: she combined her excellent technique, the ability to cut the skis, with great smoothness on the flat sections. She remote-controlled the curves, giving her pursuers very heavy gaps: 44 cents to Lie, 59 to Goggia. And when she’s the way she is, and the mood is right, there’s nothing that can stop her. And none, because all the other big names have eliminated themselves. Starting with Alice Robinson and Lara Gut-Behrami, two potentially in the running for the podium. The Ticinese, Olympic champion of the discipline, threw herself away on a track where, in addition to speed, a lot of control was needed in the gleanings. It was necessary to find the ideal angle to stay upright and not lose momentum on the curves, Fede danced wonderfully.

Marta Bassino also resisted a few goals, went out of balance and went out, she who is the world champion in super-G: Now I will train in Val d’Aosta to prepare for the giants, I made a mistake and I no longer had any margin to recover. Not a good start to the World Cup for the Piedmontese, more in terms of results than technique. It’s not yet time to materialize but it will come out too.

Even Mikaela Shiffrin missed the most challenging part of the Oreiller-Killy, the American had given up Saturday’s descent to concentrate on training. Without recent references to her, Maest delle Nevi is also lost. Federica no, she had radar on her skis. And who knows where she can get to in a season like this, without World Cups and Olympics, where she only counts the Cup where she is an anti-Shiffrin candidate. She navigates by sight, as light as her skiing: I thought about just keeping her foot down, where she needed it. I don’t look at records, but at what I’m doing today. Every race is a story, it’s nice to ski like this in front of my family. It was an excellent start, I put into practice what I had tried in training. I don’t think about the overall World Cup, I just carry on day by day, I enjoy it that way. I’m part of a great team, we’ve been achieving these results for eight years. And many other girls will arrive. A secret about those painted curves: When I feel good I put my skis where I want, I know I can do it and I succeed.

Sofia Goggia sees the glass half full: The super-G was beautiful, I was a little too “wild”, I kept my skiing a little dirty. I take this third place as a positive. Congratulations to Fede, she brushed as she knows how, in the upper part it looked like Mantegna. I changed preparation and it was the right choice, normal that we sacrificed a bit of speed. I lack a bit of boldness in the fast tests, but you’ll see in January. The duel continues to the joy of Italy.

