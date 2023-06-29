Home » Federica Cappelletti, wife of Paolo Rossi, elected to lead the Serie A women’s football – breaking latest news
Federica Cappelletti, wife of Paolo Rossi, elected to lead the Serie A women's football

Federica Cappelletti, wife of Paolo Rossi, elected to lead the Serie A women's football

The widow of the late ’82 world champion was the only candidate and was voted unanimously by the ten voting clubs

Federica Cappelletti was elected this morning in the assembly to lead the Serie A of women’s football. Paolo Rossi’s widow was the only candidate and was voted unanimously by the ten voting clubs.

June 29, 2023 (change June 29, 2023 | 12:13 am)

