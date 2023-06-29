Federica Cappelletti, wife of Paolo Rossi, elected to lead the Serie A women’s football – breaking latest news

15
The widow of the late ’82 world champion was the only candidate and was voted unanimously by the ten voting clubs
Federica Cappelletti was elected this morning in the assembly to lead the Serie A of women’s football. Paolo Rossi’s widow was the only candidate and was voted unanimously by the ten voting clubs.
June 29, 2023 (change June 29, 2023 | 12:13 am)
© breaking latest news
See also Eriksen speaks again: “I was dead for five minutes, but now I feel fine. I would like to play the World Cup in Qatar "