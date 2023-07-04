Federica Constantini and her team return to the Movimënt area for a 2.0 experience – Sport Marketing News

After last year’s success, Frederick Constantine – former figure skating champion e fitness coach – returns to Alta Badia to propose live a Movementits Federica Fitness Library, making an appointment with its community on 15th of July. absolute novelty, compared to the 2022 edition, it is the format that expands the frontiers of well-being to include both physical and mental wellbeing.

In this new appointment Federica is joined by the whole team Of FFL – Federica Fitness Library, wellness professionals explore disciplines such as mindfulness, yoga and nutrition. The altitude, the mountain air and the scents of nature multiply the benefits of these practices, transforming a day’s workout into a mini wellness break.

The starting point is the arrival station of the Piz la Ila cable car, with the accreditation area and the collection of a nice Welcome kit. A walk of warm up prepare for the session training together with Federica Constantini, a highly energetic moment, punctuated by music, to inaugurate the day.

The morning continues with Nicoletta Ingusci former competitive skater, mental coach and instructor of yoga of the highest level, which proposes a titled session “Armonic Flow”: balance and flexibility are restored with a practice that combines fluid movements and conscious breathing.

At lunchtime we relax at the Club Moritzino waiting to discover the special menu prepared for the occasion by the nutritionist Benedetta Raspini together with Federica Constantini and the local chefs. Following a talk in which the FFL coaches will discuss the relationship between nutrition and healthproviding useful strategies for developing a positive relationship with food.

Then you discover the benefits of mindfulness – concentration, creativity, strengthening of the immune system and general well-being – together with the psychologist Giulia Amandolesi, who leads a guided session. An invitation to explore one’s inner self, train awareness and learn to manage daily stress.

Regenerated, you immerse yourself in nature for one stroll in the greenery, before indulging in a snack with a DJ set on the Club Moritzino terrace. The protagonists are the recipes from Federica’s blog, dolcisenzaburro.it: tasty and light, they are perfect for sports and body shaper.

Event participants can take advantage of various discounts to better enjoy the parks Movement. Thanks to agreements with the ski lifts and with two hotels in Corvara in Badia – the Movi Family Apart Hotel, the first “family oriented” hotel in Alta Badia and the Hotel Col Alto – the workshop becomes an opportunity to enjoy a full immersion in the world of Movimënt.

