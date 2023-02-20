Of Sports editorial team

The former swimming champion with her husband Matteo Giunta and the swimmers Martina Carrano and Fabio Scozzoli took part in the exclusive “Ballo del Doge” event

Put an evening at the ball … with Federica Pellegrini and her husband Matteo Giunta. It’s not just any Ball, it’s the Ball of the Doge, the key event of the Venice Carnival. Federica, dressed like a nineteenth-century lady, posted photos and videos on her Instagram profile to document the most exclusive party of the Serenissima, born from the imagination of the costume designer and event organizer Antonia Sautter: five hundred masked guests from all over the world lined up to enter the dream. «I chose the Queen of Sins dress, at least that’s what Antonia Sautter told me» she said then bursting into a complicit laugh with her husband Matteo, dressed for the occasion as a perfect Casanova (“so sexy” she added). For the Divine it was the first time at the Ballo del Doge: «We are very excited and happy to be here, the masks are crazy».

Dress code, make up and hair Guest of the evening, an exceptional Venetian like Federica Pellegrini who for the occasion chose a black dress inlaid with silver, with a long black cloak and a feathered mask. Federica and Matteo were accompanied by the two swimmers Martina Carraro and Fabio Scozzoli, who also got married last year. La Divina personally took care of choosing her husband's dress, make-up and all her accessories. To the point that – and it is documented on social media – the day after the party, Matteo Giunta woke up with still traces of make-up on his face. Federica then filmed him saying: "You're really sexy like this, you look like a rock star, I guess I'll always make you up from now on".