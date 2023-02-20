Home Sports Federica Pellegrini in mask at the Venice Carnival with Matteo Giunta – breaking latest news
Sports

Federica Pellegrini in mask at the Venice Carnival with Matteo Giunta – breaking latest news

by admin
Federica Pellegrini in mask at the Venice Carnival with Matteo Giunta – breaking latest news
Of Sports editorial team

The former swimming champion with her husband Matteo Giunta and the swimmers Martina Carrano and Fabio Scozzoli took part in the exclusive “Ballo del Doge” event

Put an evening at the ball … with Federica Pellegrini and her husband Matteo Giunta. It’s not just any Ball, it’s the Ball of the Doge, the key event of the Venice Carnival. Federica, dressed like a nineteenth-century lady, posted photos and videos on her Instagram profile to document the most exclusive party of the Serenissima, born from the imagination of the costume designer and event organizer Antonia Sautter: five hundred masked guests from all over the world lined up to enter the dream. «I chose the Queen of Sins dress, at least that’s what Antonia Sautter told me» she said then bursting into a complicit laugh with her husband Matteo, dressed for the occasion as a perfect Casanova (“so sexy” she added). For the Divine it was the first time at the Ballo del Doge: «We are very excited and happy to be here, the masks are crazy».

Dress code, make up and hair

Guest of the evening, an exceptional Venetian like Federica Pellegrini who for the occasion chose a black dress inlaid with silver, with a long black cloak and a feathered mask. Federica and Matteo were accompanied by the two swimmers Martina Carraro and Fabio Scozzoli, who also got married last year. La Divina personally took care of choosing her husband’s dress, make-up and all her accessories. To the point that – and it is documented on social media – the day after the party, Matteo Giunta woke up with still traces of make-up on his face. Federica then filmed him saying: “You’re really sexy like this, you look like a rock star, I guess I’ll always make you up from now on”.

See also  Inter wins in comeback in Florence 3-1 and flies to the top of the standings

February 20, 2023 (change February 20, 2023 | 18:01)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Eintracht-Naples live, Spalletti at the press conference in...

Bologna, Arnautovic stops: right hip injury. Injury news

Zarate season over, ‘now I’ll support Cosenza from...

Novak Djokovic equals Steffi Graf’s record for most...

2023 NFL Draft odds: First overall pick lines,...

The Government of Ayuso paralyzes the felling of...

Jeremy Davidson officially appointed Castres coach

Liverpool v Real Madrid: Darwin Nunez has ‘a...

David Moyes: West Ham boss has full support...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy