Federica Pellegrini shows her belly in a video on Instagram and confirms the rumors: she is pregnant – Corriere TV

Sports

The Australian O’Callaghan blows her the record of the 200m freestyle and the swimming champion replies: “We’ll get it back”

“Mollie O’Callaghan amazing race, truly one of the best races I’ve seen in the last 14 years. But I want to tell you something…”, writes Federica Pellegrini on Instagram. The Divine appears in a video in which the Australian who stole her world record in the 200m freestyle, she says: “We’ll get it back.” The writing in English on the rather swollen belly confirms the rumors: Federica is pregnant. Her husband, Matteo Giunta, also appears in her video.

July 26, 2023 – Updated July 27, 2023, 07:49 am

