Does not exist human relationship that can do without the communication. Whether they are relationships in a couple, at work or in friendship, there always comes a time when it is necessary to explain oneself, to say what one feels or believes, to transform the thoughts or feelings that we hold inside into words. Federico Baroni, successful artist, musician and singer who passed from the street to “X Factor” and “Friends” before embarking on a path of his own, has discovered the value of communication firsthand. “I was in a love relationship, it ended because I wasn’t able to say what I wanted or thought, and in the long run this silence it has become an insurmountable boulder ”.

Thus was born the social campaign together with the Marlù brand which, starting from the song “It is not fair”, Written by Federico Baroni and Pierdavide Carone, addresses the theme of incommunicability with a series of video interviews shot on the street with couples of people who live a relationship of love, work or any kind. The objective of the survey is to compose the “10 golden rules“To live good relationships and those that can undermine them: the title chosen for the format is” Worth or not worth “.

How did the idea of ​​shooting interviews on the street come about?

“I was born as a street artist, I love the relationship that is created with the people I meet, so it came naturally to me to think of a project like this”.

What questions do you ask couples to encourage them to talk?

“I ask both of them the same thing, like what they hate about the other, or what they like, then I ask each one to vote on typical feelings like jealousy or betrayal without seeing how the other votes. Many surprises emerge, which make us understand how many things they can still reveal or say about themselves to the other ”.

What particular couples did you interview?

“The campaign is underway, but in the meantime I can say that I was struck by two couples: a mother and a 44-year-old son who still live under the same roof and two opera elders who have been working together for decades. Very interesting”.

What do you mean by communication? Only the verbal one?

“The ways of communication can be infinite, it is important that the exchange takes place. I was very impressed, for example, by meeting a group of deaf-mute boys who made me sing with their hands on my neck. It was an exciting discovery: they understood what kind of voice I had and what I wanted to communicate through vibrations. They feel this way. From there the idea of ​​the project on incommunicability started: we can communicate with the eyes, with silence, with vibrations. Lack of communication does not arise when we do not speak but when we are no longer able to express our feelings “.

In an apparently hyper-communicative world like the one we live with, does it seem to you that young people are able to talk to each other?

“It’s a difficult time for kids, and the social networks they’re immersed in don’t help. They give the illusion of being able to talk about themselves while they often create unattainable, static models that prevent us from appreciating or expressing ourselves for who we are ”.

How did you become a street artist?

“After high school I did an Inter-rail in England, I toured 22 cities, In Liverpool an artist who played on the street asked me to perform with my pieces. It was the best experience of my life and I decided to do it in Italy too. When I returned to Rome, where I was studying at the university, I spent at least an hour every weekend playing on the street. And I had more and more people listening to me. Then I rented a camper and started traveling around Italy ”.

A very different experience from “Friends” and “X Factor”, programs in which he participated …

“In those programs I was not at ease, it seemed to me that I could not be myself, I did not understand if whoever was in front of me was speaking for TV or for me, I closed myself in a bubble. When I left ‘Amici’ I felt liberated. A person from the production of ‘Amici’ told me that I was the first to go out laughing rather than crying. However, it was a good experience, useful to make me understand that my path could not be that “.

And it is there that he became friends with Michele Merlo, the young singer who died of fulminant leukemia. A hard mourning. How did you get over it?

“The world collapsed on me, I had never lost a loved one, plus a friend of my same age with whom I shared a dream. But in the following days I met people who made me think, I realized that I had to accept this loss and carry it with me giving it a positive meaning. I did a piece, ‘Kilometers’, and I put what I had to say there, then I did the ‘Mike tour’ with his pieces, it was an important thing, even for his parents, as a friend I felt proud: it was the best thing I could do, music gives so much strength ”.

In conclusion: what is valid for you and what is not valid in communication between two people?

“It is always worth not hiding your feelings, your emotions, what you are, it is worth not being afraid of the judgment of others and communicating at least with the people you love, whether they are positive or negative”.

And, instead, what shouldn’t be done?

“Tie it to your finger, do not forgive, continually return to things that have gone wrong with rancor. We must always give people a chance to change, to have a second chance. In any relationship “.