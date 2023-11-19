Federico Chiesa, between stars and physics

Taboo broken, ghosts removed, fears and anxieties left, at least for one evening, in the attic. Italy beats at Macedonia and is getting closer to qualifying for next year’s European Championships. He wins and convinces the team Luciano Spallettialso thanks to the authoritative performance of Federico Chiesa. He was the one to put his signature, with a double, on the result of 5 to 2 for the Azzurri.

They also participated in the goal festival Darmianwhich opened the dance, ed El Shaarawy, substituted, in the final minutes. The Macedonians’ goals were of no avail. This time no fears, no ghosts. Nothing irrational, in short. Also because the scientific mind (and foot) of Chiesa decides the victory.

A striker with a passion for physics

“If I hadn’t been a footballer I wanted to be a physicist. But putting myself into studying it now is perhaps too demanding” Federico Chiesa said in an interview a few years ago. And perhaps it will be too late to study it, but in the meantime he is putting it into practice. As? With a goal for example. A heartbreaking goal inertiawhich not by chance in the physical sphere is precisely the “condition of immobility and inactivity”. Indeed, to be honest, there is actually a principle, the principle of inertia, which you explain “the tendency of a body to maintain its state of rest, of uniform rectilinear motion or uniform rotation around an axis, if the resultant of the forces acting on the body and the resultant of their moments are zero”. Italy is ahead, but Jorginho he just missed a penalty kick. Macedonia has regained courage, it could raise its head. But that’s where Doctor Chiesa intervenes, the physicist lent to football, the scientific foot who after the back heel of Stretcher he sends the ball into the net to make it 2-0. Not knocked out yet, but almost.

Astrology and lobs

To understand the other goal you need to look at Federico Chiesa’s other passion: astrology. A passion cultivated since he was a child, carried out almost in secret, between training and travel. In fact, you have to look at the stars to understand the 3-0 goal, the goal that definitively knocked out the Macedonians. You need to have a telescope to understand the trajectory of a ball which, although deflected, leaves for space and then quickly returns to the earth, to slip into the bottom of the bag in an unusual and particular way. A ball that is like a shooting star on the evening of San Lorenzo. A lob that draws the trail of a comet star in the sky. It will be enough to follow that to rediscover the luster of the best evenings, of European nights, of cups and champions. It will be enough to find Federico Chiesa and his scientific goals again to look at the stars and start dreaming again.

