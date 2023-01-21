“I think I love people of the same sex as me”. With these words Federico Fashion Style, born Federico Lauri, comes out on live TV. The TV hairdresser and hair stylist confesses to being gay during the interview in Silvia Toffanin’s living room on “Verissimo” in the episode broadcast on Saturday 21 January. The news, already suspected by many, is revealed by the hair stylist, who makes a real coming out, following the difficult situation with his ex, Letizia Porcu, from which he recently separated. The two apparently failed to find a peaceful agreement regarding the management of daughter Sophie Maelle.

“The one with Letizia (the ex-wife, ed) it was a true story” Federico Fashion Style immediately points out, recalling that they have been together with the mother of his daughter for about 17 years. “I did not want to harm a person who gave me the joy of my daughter. We have had one in the past love relationship with a active sex lifeto. Then I realized that she could no longer go. When I spoke to her I did it with an open heart, not hiding anything from her. Letizia has known the truth for three years and has stayed at home with me”says the hairdresser again, explaining that “three years ago I told her: ‘I can’t give you what you want, because I love people of the same sex, I’m gay’”.

Federico Fashion Style, aware of being born with this sexual orientation, has kept it hidden from himself and from others above all to protect his daughter. “I tried experiences with people of my own sex, I understood that it made me feel good. Letizia already knew it, but she stayed with me anyway ”she adds emphasizing that she did not have“ a parallel life, because she knew: I have had my own experiences and so have you. It’s easy to talk, but we all have skeletons in the closet. If I didn’t mention it sooner it was only for my daughter’s protection. But now it’s only right that you know it from me.”

Now a new life begins for the hairdresser. “I feel serene, free” admits Lauri who, growing up in a traditional family with an old-fashioned father, has always limited himself in feelings. “But to my daughter, when the time comes, I will tell her to feel free to love what you want to love” he adds. “I was afraid to tell my parents but they too had already understood and they simply reminded me that they only want my happiness”. The interview ends with a message: “Amate what you want”. And the hug with Toffanin who says: “You are now free”.