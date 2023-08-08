Home » Federico Loschi remains at Pielle Livorno
Sports

by admin
PIELLE LIVORNO, based on the existing contact, communicates with extreme satisfaction that Federico Loschi will be under the orders of coach Marco Cardani also in the 2023/2024 season.
Happy and confident the president, Francesco Farneti: “The return is a field of Federico,
scheduled for the first months of 2024, will mean for us the completion of a roster of
very high level and will certainly be the most significant “hit” on the winter market
championship impact. Federico is working with great commitment and tenacity to
recover his strength and us as a company in the best possible way, thanks to the great professionalism
of the Pielle health staff, we will do everything to ensure that nothing is left to chance”.
Of the same opinion coach Marco Cardani: “The second injury of Federico during the
last season unfortunately deprived us of our technical leader in the most moment
important, just before the start of the playoffs. This year we are convinced that,
probably from mid-season, could instead be an added value to a group
deeper built also to make up for its initial absence”.

