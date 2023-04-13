Home Sports Federico Valverde with Gala after the punch
Federico Valverde with Gala after the punch

The Uruguayan punched an opposing player in the stadium car park and faces a hefty suspension. But in the 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Champions League, he became the best man.

Federico Valverde thanks the audience for their tributes before kick-off.

Onion-Senis / Imago

Federico Valverde patted his heart with one hand and thanked the crowd with the other, who gave him solidarity applause before the match started. Then he set to work. Real Madrid’s Uruguayan, 24, ran, played and fought like there was no tomorrow in Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea. But mostly to forget yesterday.

