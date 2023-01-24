The rapper was the protagonist of an unhappy exit during Wild Moss, the program (and podcast) he hosts together with Luis Sal
Fedez is once again at the center of controversy. In fact, the rapper and influencer was the protagonist – this afternoon – of an unhappy outing during Wild Mossthe show (and podcast) he co-hosts with louis salt. In today’s episode, with the journalist of Fourth Degree, Gianluigi Nuzzitalking about the case Emanuela Orlandi and the TV series Vatican Girl, Fedez said, forcibly holding back his laughter: “First of all, can we say? They never found it.” A joke, this, which aroused the embarrassment of Nuzzi, in evident difficulty, but which then brought Chiara Ferragni’s husband to the center of the controversy and so “Fedez” and “Emanuela Orlandi” became trending topics on Twitter. The rapper quickly realized that laugh had nothing to do with it, but said pointing out the fact that they never found it made him laugh too much. It seemed anyway quite embarrassed and Nuzzi tried to ease the tension by saying that his was a sort of black humor and that as a journalist he obviously could not do the same. Luis Sal appeared right away displaced and did not follow Fedez on the path of gag or lightness, since it was not really the case.
Fedez, Emanuela Orlandi and the comments on social media
—
An unbridled and apparently unmotivated laugh on which social criticism rained down. “#Fedez is the emblem of the cultural decay of modern society – says Giulia – What is there to laugh about a girl who has not yet had justice or peace?! What a small thing. #EmanuelaOrlandi “. And again: “I would say that for #fedez the phrase that sometimes it is better to keep silent and look stupid is valid. #EmanuelaOrlandi”, says Angelica. “I would like to know if there had been the daughter in Emanuela’s place, if she laughed so much”-writes Fabio on Twitter. “This about Emanuela Orlandi is not black humor. It just sucks,” commented another user.