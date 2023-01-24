Fedez is once again at the center of controversy. In fact, the rapper and influencer was the protagonist – this afternoon – of an unhappy outing during Wild Mossthe show (and podcast) he co-hosts with louis salt. In today’s episode, with the journalist of Fourth Degree, Gianluigi Nuzzitalking about the case Emanuela Orlandi and the TV series Vatican Girl, Fedez said, forcibly holding back his laughter: “First of all, can we say? They never found it.” A joke, this, which aroused the embarrassment of Nuzzi, in evident difficulty, but which then brought Chiara Ferragni’s husband to the center of the controversy and so “Fedez” and “Emanuela Orlandi” became trending topics on Twitter. The rapper quickly realized that laugh had nothing to do with it, but said pointing out the fact that they never found it made him laugh too much. It seemed anyway quite embarrassed and Nuzzi tried to ease the tension by saying that his was a sort of black humor and that as a journalist he obviously could not do the same. Luis Sal appeared right away displaced and did not follow Fedez on the path of gag or lightness, since it was not really the case.