Fedrigoni is the new sponsor of Salvatore Tavano – Sport Marketing News

Fedrigoni puts more and more on the accelerator. The Group, one of the world‘s leading operators in labels and self-adhesive materials and special papers for luxury packaging and other creative solutions, is in fact the new sponsor of the Sicilian driver Salvatore Tavano, automotive champion in the Gran Turismo Endurance category who on board of his BMW M4 GT3 inaugurated the Italian season on Sunday at the Pergusa circuit.

“We are happy to be with Fedrigoni alongside a multi-medal champion like Salvatore Tavano and a team of excellence like BMW – comments Marco Nespolo, CEO of the Fedrigoni Group -. For us, the automotive sector is one of the reference sectors, where we intend to grow more and more on the global market, with a complete range of self-adhesive products for visual communication and car wrapping. Many of the principles underlying a successful sports team, such as teamwork, attention to talent, result orientation, drive for innovation and constant commitment to achieve excellence, are at the heart of the culture and Fedrigoni’s DNA. And it is thanks to the talent, determination, resilience and passion of our 5,000 people that we have become the world‘s leading producer of special papers for luxury packaging and labels for wine & spirits”.

A leadership that Fedrigoni aims to expand into other very promising market niches, such as car wrapping and visual communication for vehicles.