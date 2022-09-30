original title: feel nothing!Ding Junhui lost 2-4 to Williams, Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao stopped in the second round

In the early morning of September 30th, Beijing time, the 2022/2023 British Open snooker season continued. In the second round, the Chinese players were collectively misfired. The famous player Ding Junhui had no touch. Although he shot 50+ in two strokes, he lost 2-4 in the end. Robbie Williams suffered his first defeat of the season. Teenager Zhao Xintong shot 60+ with two shots and lost 1-4 to Thailand’s Sankham, Yan Bingtao shot two shots to break 100 to save two match points, but in the end lost 3-4 to Brown and stopped in the second round of the main match. Yuan Sijun and Lu Haotian advanced to the quarterfinals.

Ding Junhui feels no 2-4 loss, Williams’ first defeat of the season

Ding Junhui’s state has not improved much in the last two seasons. After failing to break through the top eight in the ranking competition for two consecutive years, he once broke into the semi-finals in Turkey last season. Ding Junhui has participated in two qualifying matches this season. In the first round, they defeated Joe Perry 4-1. In the second round, Ding Junhui’s opponent was Robbie Williams, who was ranked 60th in the world and had mediocre strength.

In the first game, Williams quickly found the offensive touch when he came up. After getting started, he scored 96 points with a single shot to win the 1-0 lead. In the second game, Ding Junhui’s hand felt improved. After the competition in the opening stage, he established an advantage with 62 points in one shot. After winning this game, the score came to a 1-1 tie. In the 3rd game, Ding Junhui scored 19 points in a row and then made a big-angle mistake in cutting the bottom bag. After that, Williams scored 95-19 points piecemeal and won another game with a 2-1 lead. In the 4th game, Ding Junhui scored 86 points in a single shot. The score came to a 2-2 draw.

In the crucial 5th game, Ding Junhui scored 8 points and then interrupted. Then Williams started to circle the ball and scored 73 points in a row to establish a super-point advantage. After that, Ding Junhui failed to try snooker, and Williams took it. The next game came to match point 3-2. In the 6th game, Ding Junhui missed the opportunity to attack on the long stage at the start. Williams scored 53 consecutive points around the ball and then pushed and lost the black ball. Ding Junhui made another mistake with the red ball from a big angle in the middle bag. He lost the total score of the game and lost 2-4 In the second round, he also suffered his first defeat of the season.

Zhao Xintong's offense was misfired 1-4 and Sankham was out Teenager Zhao Xintong soared to the sky last season and won the championship with his talent in the 2021 British Championships. He became the first post-90s player to win three major championships. After that, he won the German Masters Cup, becoming another Ding Junhui after winning twice in a single season. The winner of the ranking tournament, Zhao Xintong in the UK tournament met with a brother from Thailand, Sankham, in the second round. In the first game, Sankham quickly found his offensive touch and scored 63 points in a row to win the game. In the 3rd game, although Zhao Xintong scored 64 points in a single shot, Sankham scored 67 points in one shot and took the lead again with a total score of 2-1. Zhao Xintong did not perform well in the accuracy of his fame. In the fourth round of the defensive fight, Sankham continued to get the chance to get on the phone. He scored super points piecemeal and won the game 3-1 to the match point. In the 5th game, Zhao Xintong's perimeter was interrupted at 49 points. After that, Sankham scored 89 points in a single shot to win the game. Zhao Xintong lost 1-4 to Sankum and stopped in the second round. Yan Bingtao saved two match points in vain 3-4 and was eliminated by Brown's lore Yan Bingtao won the first ranking championship in the Riga, and then became the first post-00 player to win three championships in the Masters. In the past two seasons, he has ranked among the top players with stable performance. In this tournament, Yan Bingtao kept Li Junwei 4-0 in the first round. In the second round, his opponent was last season's Welsh champion Brown. In the first game, Brown took the lead and scored 134 points and broke 100 points in a single shot. After that, he won the second game and took a 2-0 lead. In the third inning, Yan Bingtao launched a counter-attack, breaking the 101 points in a single shot to regain one inning, Brown won the fourth inning 64-11 with a total score of 3-1 and came to the match point. Yan Bingtao, who was behind in the score, once launched a counterattack. After winning the fifth round of the fight, he scored his second break of 100 in the sixth round, saving two match points in a row and the score reached a 3-3 tie. In the tiebreaker, Yan Bingtao failed to seize the chance to get on the phone. Brown scored 82 points to win, and Yan Bingtao lost 3-4 and missed the third round. In the competition of other Chinese players on this match day, the teenager Lu Haotian performed well, scoring 141 points in one stroke and 131 points in one stroke to break through 100, defeating veteran Stevens 4-1 in total, Yuan Sijun in the early derby match on this match day Beating Zhao Jianbo 4-1, Yuan Sijun made another 100 in a single shot in the evening to beat veteran Hamilton 4-3. Lu Haotian and Yuan Sijun became the only Chinese army to advance to the quarter-finals. (breathing wind)

