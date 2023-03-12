The moment the game starts.

Red Net Moment News March 12th(Reporter Zhou Yumo, correspondent Zhang Meilian and Pan Hanqian supplemented Luhua) On March 12, the 2023 China Nanxian Luowen Flower Sea Marathon officially kicked off. More than 3,000 participants came from 25 provinces (cities) including Xinjiang, Heilongjiang and Jilin、district) runners gathered in Nan County, Yiyang, to break through themselves with endurance and challenges, and feel the collision of sports and nature in the sea of ​​flowers.

With the theme of “Sanxiang and Four Waters Meet Hunan to Revitalize the Countryside Run Xiaoxiang” and the slogan “Pinnan County Crayfish, Enjoy Ten Thousand Mu of Rapeseed Flowers” as the slogan, three events were set up: full marathon, half marathon and happy run , The contestants set off from Dongting Heart Square, crossed ten thousand acres of rapeseed flowers, ran to their heart’s content, breathed freely, and perfectly integrated sports and nature.

The mighty participating teams.

After fierce competition, the top eight teams in each group of full marathon, half marathon and happy run were determined one by one. Zhao Hu from Guizhou won the men’s championship in 2:23:15, Fei Huang from Hunan won the women’s championship in 2:55:13, and Huan Cao from Hubei in 1:09:17 He Ming from Hunan Province won the half-marathon women’s championship with a time of 1:25:17.

Before the race, Martin, a player from Poland, said: “I have been running a marathon for 6 years. There are three times more runners in Europe, but three times less races. This time I want to run for 2 hours and 50 minutes. I haven’t trained my speed recently. , only training endurance.”

Awards ceremony.

“Running a marathon is mainly to release the pressure of your life and work, and relieve your emotions. Every time you finish a marathon, you can feel happy and keep in shape.” Full marathon runner Ye Zi said, “For this competition , it would be better if you can get good grades, but more important is the process of participation.”

In recent years, Hunan has attached great importance to the integrated development of sports and tourism industries. With the goal of being a strong sports province and a healthy Hunan, it has highlighted the integration of the whole region, overall planning of urban and rural areas, and regional coordination, and has made every effort to promote the integrated development of sports, culture, ecology, and tourism. The Nanxian County Party Committee and the county government have vigorously promoted the construction of a strong sports county, and promoted urban construction through the deep integration of “sports + tourism” to accelerate economic development. Luowen Huahai Scenic Area is a typical representative of it. Nanxian County, centering on Luowen Village, a “graffiti Internet celebrity”, focuses on “graffiti + flower sea” and rural tourism “two flags” and “cultural tourism style”, and builds an all-round integrated development pattern of culture and tourism. By holding festivals and events such as the International Graffiti Art Festival and the Rice and Shrimp Culture and Tourism Festival, the rice and shrimp industry has been vigorously developed, and the deep integration of Nanxian’s agriculture and tourism has been promoted. Nanxian Rice and Shrimp won the special gold medal at the Panama Pacific International Exposition.

Athletes compete in scenic surroundings.

As the weather warms up, nearly 100,000 mu of rapeseed flowers in Nanxian County are blooming one after another. The sea of ​​golden flowers dyes the countryside, and the beauty of spring “drunk” tourists. The scenery that seems to be a natural creation comes in season, but it is actually carefully planned by Nanxian County. , Intensive cultivation, using the “flower sea economy” to help rural tourism, and realize the “beautiful” results of rural revitalization.

