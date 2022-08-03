Original title: FEI Dressage and Horseback Gymnastics World Championships Medal Prediction and Highlights

On August 6, the quadrennial FEI World Championships in Jumping, Dressage and Horseback Gymnastics will kick off in Herning, Denmark. Elite equestrian riders and horses from all over the world are about to compete for medals.

We can’t wait to see if German triathlon star Ingrid Klimke can win her first dressage world medal. How British rider Charlotte Dujardin will ride her new horse. Which athletes and teams will win medals in horseback gymnastics?

The FEI World Championships will take place from August 6th to 14th.

In the international dressage world, the German team has dominated the world for many years. The German team of the World Championships includes two equestrian legends, one is about to participate in the World Championships for the seventh time, and the other is making his first appearance in the dressage event!

Isabell Werth, who will lead the German team to defend the title they won in Tryon, USA four years ago, will join DSP Quantaz in the dance queen’s seventh World Championship appearance . Among her teammates are Ingrid Klimke, the legendary rider who has doubled as a three-time world champion, who will cross the border to compete in the dressage world championships, and she will join Franziskus for herself Fight for the first dressage world championship.

The other two German duos are Frederic Wandres and Duke of British FRH, and Benjamin Werndl and Famoso OLD. Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl missed the tournament due to imminent labor, while Dorothee Schneider’s partner Showtime was out due to injury, and she and Another horse, Faustus, is Germany’s backup team.

Germany’s biggest challenge may come from hosts Denmark. The four pairs of horses that the Danish team played in the World Championships are all in the top 20 in the world rankings. Cathrine Dufour, currently ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the world with Bohemian and Vamos Amigos, confirmed that she will team up with 10-year-old Vamos Amigos at the World Championships in Haining. Other riders on the Danish team include Carina Cassøe Krüth, Nanna Merrald Rasmussen and Daniel Bachmann Andersen).

The United States, meanwhile, will have two silver medalists from last year's Tokyo Olympics, Stephen Peters-Suppenkasper and Adrienne Lyle-Salvino. Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists Charlotte Fry and Glamourdale will represent England, while her partner Charlotte Dujardin has only competed with her four times. New Horse Imhotep. At the Horseback Gymnastics World Championships, men from 10 countries participated in the competition, including the world's top three French players Lambert Leclezio (Lambert Leclezio), Italian Asian player Lorenzo Lorenzo Lupacchini and Julian Wilfling. The women's athletes came from 17 countries, including FEI Horseback Gymnastics World Cup champion and world No. 1 France's Manon Moutinho, and world No. 2 American Kimberly Palmer. Kimberly Pamler), and world number three Austrian Eva Nagiller. We can expect a great mix of horses and horses from all continents during the 2022 FEI World Championships. In the jumping event, the Japanese team will field four riders: Mike Kawai, Koki Saito, Eiken Sato and Taizo Sugitani. 24-year-old Chinese rider Wang Yunjing became the first mainland Chinese rider to compete at the World Jumping Championships. In dressage, we will see Indian riders take part in the world championships of the event for the first time. Anush Agarwalla and Shruti Vora will wear the national team shirts with pride. The Japanese team will feature four riders in the dressage event: Kiichi Harada, Shigo Hayashi, Akane Kuroki and Kazuki Sado. In addition, Diana Al Shaer of Ballester, Yessin Rahmouni of Morocco, Caroline Chew of Singapore and Yvonne Rowe of Dominican Republic Yvonne Losos De Muniz will also be in the running.

