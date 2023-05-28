Feijóo is tested at the polls in his first exam as leader of the PP

The conservative leader predicted a victory before his people, demanded more governments and made it clear that he “was taking the lead”

It was a month before the electoral campaign began. On April 11, the leader of the PP he addressed his from the second floor of the Genoa headquarters in a national board of directors to set the objectives of May 28: to win elections in Spain again after seven years accumulating failures and to wrest governments from the PSOE. It was not worth, he warned, to maintain the Community of Madrid and Murcia. It was the day that he assumed that the socialist barons could resist. “Sánchez’s party will hold up better than in the generals”warned, asking his own for clear results and putting himself ahead: “I will not opt ​​for a low profile. I take on the challenge in first person”.

His words surprised the conservative ranks. First, for raising the bar in view of the fact that the PSOE did not have to do so badly. And, second, to see how Feijóo linked the result of 28-M to his own career looking at the Moncloa. Faced with the readings of a lowering of expectations, they insisted on Genoa, the objective was to put pressure.

Not only to the territories, but to himself. To the point that no one doubts the national reading that will be done this Sunday depending on what happens. Feijóo has avoided naming those governments that he aspires to win. But, in the PP they recognize that the key is to conquer a powerful place in the PSOE. There are different options, but the Valencian Community stands out for two reasons. First, it would imply recovering a key stronghold for the conservatives and ending the power of the socialist Ximo Puig, consolidated in recent years. And, second, for the PP, taking into account the weakness shown in Cataloniais the way to offset votes you need thinking about the generals.

Feijóo, Ayuso and Almeida at the closing rally in Madrid. | jose louis rock

Madrid and Andalusia are already two strongholds of the PP. Adding the Valencian Community is what they need in Genoa to confirm cycle change. On the Tuesday after the elections, he will meet again with his national board of directors on the same floor to analyze the results obtained.

Andalusia belonged to Juanma, 28M to Feijóo

For this reason, the exam for Feijóo will be so intense. The only elections that have been held under his mandate have been those of Andalusia. And in that case, there is consensus within the PP, the mark of Juanma Moreno traded well above the acronym and the leader himself. “The arrival of Feijóo could help and end the previous stage. But the determining factor was Juanma”, the Andalusian PP and the national leadership agree. On the other hand, this May 28, except for clear exceptions such as Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the PP ballot is associated with Feijóo.

To the point that in Genoa they will also measure the results looking at the generals. No one in the leader’s team denies that having national elections “in a scant six months”, 28-M will measure the climate of the electorate in Spain. A kind of first round, as always launched Feijóoto probe whether he could win Pedro Sánchez at the polls.

The internal key… and Ayuso

Internal readings are also inevitable. If Ayuso obtains an absolute majority from him, he will equal Moreno in power in Andalusia and consolidate what, in reality, it already is: a powerful internal current within the PP with a future of great aspirations. In the campaign it has been made clear at different times in which the Madrid president has taken center stage, even discussing the national strategy.

It happened with the Bildu lists, when Genoa ruled out the illegalization of Arnaldo Otegi’s party and Ayuso reiterated his position in favor of analyzing it in depth. He happened again with the proposal that Feijóo’s most voted list govern, and the Madrid woman assured that this has little progress. And, again, in an interview with this newspaper, Ayuso openly confronted the PNV while Feijóo seeks an approach that could be decisive for his arrival at Moncloa.

Aware of this permanent tension that the media reflect, Feijóo did not dodge the bulge in the final rally of the campaign, in which Ayuso played at home: “When they don’t ask me about something that Ayuso has said, I worry because it means that it is not in In the PP there is an opinion, a debate. We are not a sect, we are a team“Said the popular leader. It was the way to give his approval of the continuous loose verse of the president, who he hopes will reach an absolute majority in Madrid.

It was also the way to make it clear that she is solely responsible for her political line: “Of course, Ayuso has carried out the campaign that he considered appropriate, with the messages that he considered appropriate.” On Friday night, she again related Sánchez to an attempted punch.