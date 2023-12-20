Feijóo proposes nationalizing the Galician elections to maintain pressure on Sánchez

The PP wants to maintain the mobilization of cadres of the game and, above all, continue capitalizing on the strong social unrest for the pacts of Pedro Sánchez and the independentists. The processing of the amnesty law, which began its journey in Congress last week, will continue for the next few months. The President of the Government already assumes that he will have several meetings with Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras, although it remains to be seen if they will take place before or after the norm is approved. And in the middle of it all, as the legislature begins its course, it will begin the next election cycle.

For conservatives there are two crucial quotes. But what the PP takes for granted is that the Galician elections will be the first to be held. The electoral advance is an exclusive decision of the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda. There are different dates at the end of February or beginning of March – both in Galicia and Madrid it wins in full on Sunday, March 3. All of them imply a call within a very short time. And in the national leadership they do not hide that revalidate the absolute Galician majority would involve a clear national reading: that the PP is still in the lead and that the PSOE, although it managed to reach the Moncloa, loses one more election.

What Feijóo will have a leading role in that campaign It is taken for granted in the party, although when the Galician was regional president he always denied that the national leadership would set the pace for him. In Genoa they defend that the regional barons are the ones who make the decisions in their territories, and even more so when it comes to designing an electoral campaign. But there are also leaders who insist that, seeking that balance, the leader of the PP needs to show a new victory at the polls against his rival.

In Genoa they consider that it does not make sense to mix the Galician elections with those of the European Parliament because they are two very different electoral events. But the European elections, which promise to be the great battle between PP and PSOE, will not arrive until June. And many national leaders recognize that the PP An electoral duel benefits him “sooner rather than later” in which the socialists still accuse the strong wear and tear that the amnesty law or more recent agreements such as handing over the mayor’s office of Pamplona to EH Bildu is implying.

Avoid, in the words of Feijóo, “amnesia” that the PSOE seeks with the Christmas dates to start the new year with a different step. The popular leader took advantage of the traditional PP dinner in Madrid this Monday to kick off a long pre-campaign, emulating Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s slogan in the regional elections in May: “I call on you to win with enthusiasm again. Sánchez trusts that all this will be forgotten,” remarked the head of the opposition.

At this time, many published surveys prove that the PSOE is taking a toll on its alliances. But in the PP they are aware that wear and tear can fluctuate because the Government will also go on the offensive with economic and social measures in search of centrality. This idea also frames the meeting that Sánchez has requested from Feijóo and for which no date has been set. In Moncloa they are very upset to see that the PP does not accept any of the proposed days, and the conservatives demand a written exchange of the issues that will be addressed because “they do not trust” what Sánchez intends with the appointment.

With regard to Galicia, Feijóo’s entourage continues to consider it “impossible” for Vox to have representation in that community. “Vox and Galicia in the same sentence is not possible”, they maintain. But the problem for the PP, in this case with Rueda at the helm, remains the same: they need an absolute majority because they have no one to agree with. If they don’t get it, the left would add. It is true that in the forecasts that the popular ones manage, affirm important leaders, there is no risk of revalidating the autonomous government. “But zero risk does not exist,” some officials also say more cautiously.

The reality is that the first elections to be held, and they will be the Galician ones, will mark the electoral start of 2024. As this newspaper published, the party agrees that Feijóo has a lot at stake in that event and also in the European elections. He needs two very clear victories so that Do not open any internal debate about your leadership or continuity. At this moment the ranks are tight and all the main leaders, many in the autonomous communities, trust that Feijóo will wait for his time to come again.

The speed with which things happen in Spanish politics and the ‘shock’ that the PP felt by not reaching the Moncloa after the July general elections have also forced Feijóo to a kind of national reinvention. Many leaders consulted by this newspaper believe that, among other things, he has had to take charge of the massive protests registered in recent months, exhibiting a profile that he had never expressed until now. The street mobilization against the Government will continue in January.