Feijóo says that Spain "is not a racist country"

Feijóo says that Spain “is not a racist country”

05/23/2023 at 10:30

CEST


“It must be said that sport is education and it is the complete opposite of racism,” says the popular leader

“Sport and racism are absolutely incompatible. Spain is not a racist country in any case. It must be said that sport is education and it is the complete opposite of racism,” Alberto Núñez Feijóo said this Tuesday in a colloquium that he held together with the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, and the sports trainer Toni Nadal, whom he has signed for his foundation Reformismo21.

Feijóo has begun his intervention in the talk about education and overcoming it with a reference to the episode that Vinicius, a Real Madrid player, experienced this past Sunday in Mestalla (Valencia). The athlete’s fed up with the racist insults that he endures on a daily basis led him to publicly denounce in a statement that he considers Spain “a racist country”something to which the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has also joined, and which has helped to expand the debate internationally.

The leader of the PP has said that he does not agree with this statement about Spain and has also regretted the attempt to give “a distorted image of a city like Valencia”. Feijóo considers that education must play an essential role in the formation of society’s values ​​in order to avoid episodes like the one experienced in Mestalla.

