Its primary objective is awareness of movement, it is designed to stimulate people to relate to their bodies and learn how to move more effectively and with balance

The study of the position of the body, the way of organizing its segments in space, in relation to gravity and the environment is diligence, multidisciplinary cooperation that can be achieved through the Feldenkrais method. It owes its name to its creator Moshe Feldenkrais, an Israeli engineer and physicist who developed this work in the last century thanks to his passion for martial arts, he was a black belt in judo, from which derives an intelligent use of force, but also from his interest in personal improvement practices.

"He developed it after his knee injury, as a rehabilitation technique. An activity that can be carried out through group lessons or individual sessions, the purpose of which is to improve the perception of the body through awareness – he explains Maria Luisa Tettamanzi, teacher of the method at the Aspria Harbor Club, in Milan -. The voice of the trainer guides the student inexploration of functional movements, flexion, extension, rotation on the axis, brings attention to the quality of the movement that must be performed slowly, with reduced effort, seeking pleasure in execution. Thanks to these explorations we discover a different use of the body, the contact with the ground helps to provide a more complete picture of the action and the fluidity of breath it becomes an expression of cost-effectiveness and quality of motor organization".

Feldenkrais method: what is it for? — “To improve flexibility and coordination, but also to do better what we already know how to do or to improve a function that is no longer efficient and free due to accumulated and limiting habits. It is a learning task and not a training thanks to which every physical-sporting or expressive activity can be enhanced by reducing the effort and making the action more effective and economical”. This with great advantage for the joint movementsto regain postural balance and refinement of sensory functions, sight, hearing, balance.

Who is the Feldenkrais Method recommended for? — “To all those who want to move better, discover their potential, accompany the growth or aging process with grace”. In particular to those who have to recover from a trauma or a musculoskeletal accident. Recommended for those who play sports at both a competitive and amateur level to avoid accidents or recover more easily, for those with neurological difficulties, for those who make professional use of the body, dancers, musicians, actors, but also for those who want to recover freedom of gestures . “Backache, different joint pains are relieved by a more integrated use of the body instead of a direct therapy on the sore part which is often not enough to improve if the habit that brought us to that overload does not change”.

Practicing the Feldenkrais method is always a benefit. "The sooner you start, the sooner you discover that movement is an expression of the vitality of the nervous system and the quality of movement reflects its biology."

Are there any contraindications? — None: the method is neither dangerous nor traumatic, on the contrary it is safe, welcoming and pleasant. “It promotes presence in ourselves as in meditation practices and it is recognized as a practice of self-regulation of the nervous system through movement which is the preferential channel of our brain. It allows us to discover our nature, to live as we wish”.